‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Says Adam Levine’s Exit Is ‘Kind of Shocking’

Kelly Clarkson is standing up for friend and former fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine after the rocker announced he would be leaving the NBC series after 16 seasons.

In a new interview with Extra, Clarkson said of learning her co-star was exiting the show, “I found out the night before everybody else found out. I was texting him and everybody else. It was kind of a shocking thing, but I kind of get it. He’s been doing it for eight years — that’s a long time.”

Continuing of the Maroon 5 frontman’s family with wife Behati Prinsloo and daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, 15 months, Clarkson said, “He’s got a couple kids. Still has a career. Still touring. It’s a very rigorous schedule fitting everything in.”

That being said, the “Breakaway” singer and her fellow coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will definitely miss Levine as they film the first ever season of the show without him.

“It’ll be weird going to work,” she said. “But I totally get how busy it is trying to fit everything in plus having a family.”

Last week, Levine confirmed that Season 16 would be his final sitting in a coach’s chair on the hit singing competition, later bidding a warm farewell on Instagram.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage,” he wrote. “First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

He went on to thank his fellow coach and close friend Shelton for all the years of smack talking and back-and-forth.

“BLAKE F–KIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books,” he added. “Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

Photo credit: NBC/Trae Patton