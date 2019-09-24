The Voice’ Fans Are Really Missing Adam Levine During Season 17 Premiere

Something just didn’t look quite right when The Voice made its Season 17 premiere on Monday. Fans of the show couldn’t help but feel a little emotional when all of the judges walked out and Adam Levine wasn’t among them. The Maroon 5 frontman was a staple on the show since it first aired in 2011.

Levine coached three different winners along the way, including the first season.

It didn’t take long for the viewers to get in their feels when Levine wasn’t present on the swiveling red chairs.

@adamlevine Adam I just wanna tell you I’m gonna MISS YOU so much on The Voice I CANT Watch it 💔💔😡 Loved you and the joking around with Blake and others💔 No joke it was my escape,like therapy 🤷🏻‍♀️😜❤️ I laughed so much and cried now and then! But because of YOU💔❤️😔 — Veronica (@vzmom) September 24, 2019

@NBCTheVoice Oh I miss so much @adamlevine there, isnt the same, who is going to fight with Blake. 😍😍😍😘😘😘🤗🤗🤗😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 — NILSA LOPEZ BERRIOS (@nilopez68) September 24, 2019

His decision to step away from the competition came as a surprise. He shared a heartfelt message on Instagram about his time on the show.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself, ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

His former co-stars on the show have all expressed their appreciation for everything Levine brought to the show. John Legend suggested that Levine was “ready” to move on and he felt that “it was the right time.”

Gwen Stefani, who last was a judge on the show in 2017, replaces the Girls Like You singer. She appeared on The Talk when it was announced she would be returning in his place.

“I’m happy for Adam, because he’s been doing it 16 seasons…. He has his baby. He’s going to be able to go on tour and do music in a different kind of way. It’s exciting for me though.”