Blake Shelton Tosses Cold Water on 'The Voice' Return

Shelton says that while he 'the people' he worked with on 'The Voice,' he doesn't 'miss the job.'

Fans of The Voice might be wondering if Blake Shelton has any plans to return to the hit competition series, but the former coach is throwing some cold water on those hopes. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the grand opening of his new Ole Red bar and restaurant in Las Vegas, the 47-year-old country singer opened up about his exit, revealing what he misses and what he definitely does'nt miss.

"I miss the people," Shelton said. "I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family ... I miss that." He then said candidly that he does not "miss the job at all."

"I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn't into it then it wasn't good for whoever was on my team," Shelton went on to say, offering some insight as to why he exited The Voice. "I don't want to be someone who's just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them.

Shelton then added, "The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

Notably, Shelton did admit that there was one thing that could potentially coerce him to come back, if even for just one more season. "If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I'd return] for one season, a one-off," he said referring to his three original co-judges CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera. "That would be fun for me ... That would be something I would be interested in doing."

In 2022, Shelton announced that he would be leaving the show at the end of Season 23, which concluded earlier this year. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," The country music superstar wrote in an Instagram post last October. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers-the 'voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he continued. "It's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!" Notably, Shelton currently holds the record as the longest-serving The Voice coach in the show's 12-year history.

The Voice is currently in its 25th season, with judges John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper all returning. The fourth — and fifth — judges this year are country music duo Dan + Shay, marking the show's first-ever dual coaches. Fans can catch all the musical excitement when The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.