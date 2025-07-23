‘The Voice’ Coach Dies Amid Cancer Treatment: Preta Gil Was 50

Brazilian singer Preta Gil, who once served as a coach on The Voice Brasil, has died.

Gil, real name Preta Maria Gadelha Gil Moreira, passed away Sunday following “a long and courageous” battle with cancer while receiving treatment in the U.S. She was 50.

“Our beloved Preta Gil will be greatly missed, Pretinha passed away on the afternoon of last Sunday, July 20th, after a long and courageous cancer battle,” her family shared in a statement posted to Gil’s Instagram Monday, translated from Portuguese. “A wake will be held in Rio de Janeiro, where family, friends, and the public will be able to pay their last respects.”

Photo Credit: Studio Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for amfAR

The “Só o Amor” singer had spent the past three months in the U.S. receiving cancer treatment targeting tumors in two lymph nodes, the peritoneum, and ureter, according to NSC Total. Gil was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2023, and underwent hemotherapy and radiation in Brazil and later surgery in August 2024 after the cancer had spread. In February, she shared that she had been “discharged after 55 days in the hospital after my surgery” and would be traveling to the U.S. for further treatment.

After traveling the U.S. in May, she underwent consultations at the Virginia Cancer Institute and tests with specialist doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. According to the Daily Mail, she was set to return to Brazil, but began to feel sick and was rushed to a medical facility, where she died.

Her father, former culture minister Gilberto Gil, also confirmed her passing in a statement to his Facebook account.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Preta Maria Gadelha,” he wrote. “We ask for the understanding of so many dear friends, fans, and media professionals as we navigate this difficult time as a family. We will release information about the farewells as soon as possible.”

Throughout her career in the entertainment industry, Gil worked as a singer, television host, actress, and businesswoman. She released her debut album, Prêt-à-Porter, in 2003 and followed it in 2005 with Preta and later Noite Petra in 2010. She also launched the musical Baile da Preta, hosted the series Vai e vem, and served as a coach on the debut season of The Voice Brasil.

She is survived by her parents and her 28-year-old son, Francisco.