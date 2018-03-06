‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Finds the New Tiny Tim

During Monday’s episode of The Voice, Blake Shelton found the new Tiny Tim when musician Brett Hunter of Pasadena, California performed with a ukulele.

As Hunter performed Carl Carlton’s “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Adam Levine said he would have hit the button if Hunter performed with just the ukulele instead of using electronic backing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What is wrong with you guys?” Shelton asked after hugging Hunter. “I have the next Tiny Tim!”

The other judges did not seem to get the reference to the “Tip Toe Through The Tulips” singer.

“Nothing he says means anything ever,” Levine said.

“Obviously he meant it as a ukulele reference,” Hunter said.

“I was like he didn’t look a thing like the Scrooge thing or like Tiny Tim,” Kelly Clarkson said.

“Kelly, you’re sitting next to Blake so be prepared to be constantly confused by everything all the time,” Levine replied.

Shelton said he did not expect to see a guy singing with a ukulele. Alicia Keys then asked him if he really could play “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” on ukulele, so Hunter performed without the extra backing.

“I think if you had played that song with just you singing with the ukulele, we probably all would have turned because the presentation was so unique and weird,” Levine added.

Hunter and Shelton hugged it out later. Shelton said he could not believe he got Hunter for his time.

“I mean, come on. Long-haired dude with a high voice, playing the ukulele? Tiny Tim.”

During his introduction package, Hunter said he just recorded his first album, which he wrote and produced by himself. However, he is now sharing a bed with his brother.

Hunter is the lead singer of the Brett Hunter Band. According to their website, they use a makeshift recording studio in a barn in Castro Valley, California. Hunter also has over 1,800 followers on Instagram.

“STOKED to be on #TeamBlake Can’t wait to work with the incredible @blakeshelton,” Hunter tweeted.

Fans at home loved the Tiny Tim reference and Hunter’s performance.

I feel like not many people got @blakeshelton when he said he would be the next Tiny Tim on #thevoice — jessie (@xjharris) March 6, 2018



#VoiceBlinds, I loved “Tiny Tim” that Blake got.. That was awesome!!! Watching from Trumbull County Ohio, love Adam, Blake, Alicia, Kelly. #ohiocountrygirl — Heather A Conley (@yogaqueen51) March 6, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @Brett Hunter