'The Voice': Blake Shelton Hints When He May Leave Show

Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice ever since it premiered back in 2011. During his time on the show, he has racked up a number of wins and formed a series of fun rivalries with his fellow coaches. But, Shelton's tenure on the NBC competition may not last forever. On Wednesday, the country singer appeared on the Today Show, during which he hinted when he may leave The Voice.

Shelton spoke about his relationship with Gwen Stefani, his new music, and Ariana Grande's upcoming appearance on The Voice during his talk show appearance. Anchor Hoda Kotb took things in a different direction when she asked the singer whether he envisioned himself and Stefani leaving the entertainment industry behind to live a simple life in Oklahoma in about ten years' time. In response, Shelton said, with a laugh, “I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

The one and only @blakeshelton joins @hodakotb as a surprise co-host while Jenna enjoys some time off. He talks about Ariana Grande joining #TheVoice next season, his upcoming album and more! pic.twitter.com/vjCRDsuu8A — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 31, 2021

While he didn't give a specific timeline for the future, he did say that he hopes that he and his fiancée can eventually take a step back to live a quieter lifestyle outside of the limelight. He continued, “I mean, we both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life."

Elsewhere during the interview, Shelton addressed when he would like to get married to Stefani, telling Kotb that he wants their nuptials to take place in between filming seasons of The Voice. In other words, he would like their wedding to take place sometime this summer. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, I'm right back into The Voice cycle again," he explained. "I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don't know. That's tentatively the plan, so we'll see."