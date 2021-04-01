Blake Shelton Reacts to Ariana Grande Joining 'The Voice': 'We're Still Going to Beat the Crap out of Her'

✖

It was announced this week that Ariana Grande will be joining The Voice as a coach for Season 21, getting her own big red chair alongside coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. During an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Wednesday, Shelton shared his reaction to the news about his latest co-worker, explaining that he and the other coaches didn't know about Grande's addition the lineup much sooner than the public did.

"There's one chair on The Voice that seems like lately it's kind of turned into like this revolving door of different coaches that we're able to bring in," the country star said. "And they never let us know who it's going to be, by the way, until — I think we found out about two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana. So, I'm excited about it. I'm a fan of hers."

The Voice viewers know that the coaches never shy away from a playful put-down and are often competitive with one another, as their goal each season is to take home a win for their team. "I'm not going to lie," Shelton said. "We're still going to beat the crap out of [Grande], you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don't pay me to lose."

Nick Jonas is currently serving as the show's fourth coach for Season 20. Shelton has been on the show for all of its 20 seasons, making him the only original coach still in the red chair. Over the years, Shelton has become a pro at trolling his fellow coaches, though he also gets it back — Kelsea Ballerini recently filled in for Clarkson and told Shelton that he looks like her dad.

"Well, look at me," Shelton joked to Kotb. "My gosh, I've been doing this show — this is the 20th season, so I guess I had it coming. I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me. I can take it. I can take. So, it is what it is, Hoda."

Grande announced her addition to The Voice on Tuesday with a photo of herself posing with her new chair on the show's set. "surprise !!!" she wrote. "I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of [The Voice]! [Nick Jonas] we will miss you."