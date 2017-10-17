Here’s Who Was Eliminated on ‘The Voice’ This Week

The Voice held its first night of battles on Monday nights, with 12 singers facing off in head-to-head duels to stay in the game.

This weeks’ episode had battles from all four coaches: Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Out of the six battles, three of competitors were saved when another coach stole them. However, three contests weren’t so lucky.

Meagan McNeal (Team Jennifer), Shilo Gold (Team Miley) and Sophia Bollman (Team Miley) were all eliminated.

As far as the steals, Hudson picked up Noah Mac, Shelton added Kathrina Feigh and Cyrus stole Whitney Fenimore. They were originally members of teams Blake, Jennifer and Adam, respectively.

The stolen competitors will move on to the “Knockouts” round, which puts all the “knocked out” competitors against one another.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.