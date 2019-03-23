‘The Voice’ Alum Janice Freeman’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The Voice star Janice Freeman’s cause of death has been officially confirmed by authorities.

The former contestant on the NBC singing competition’s death certificate listed a pulmonary embolism as the cause of her sudden passing in early March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer was also suffering from lupus, a disease she had spoken about openly in the past and that was also a contributing factor in her death, The Blast first reported.

Freeman, who was on Miley Cyrus‘ team during the beloved series’ Season 13, passed away at the age of 33 at her Pasadena, Califronia home on March 4 after she reportedly began to have trouble breathing. Her husband administered CPR and paramedics soon transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced death.

After news of her death first broke, Cyrus paid tribute to her friend with a lengthy Instagram statement.

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” Cyrus began. Aside from her lupus, Freeman battled many health conditions including Sjogren’s syndrome and beat cervical cancer. She survived meningococcal meningitis as a teen and kidney failure as a child.

“I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive,, just of you telling me that your [sic] praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy,” Cyrus continued.

“Today we lost a legend. Do you hear me. Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel. You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best f—ing singer in the world,” she said.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also made headlines earlier this week after she paid tribute to her friendship with Freeman before her father, Billy Ray Cyrus performed “Amazing Grace.”

“Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor — I was never her coach, ever,” Cyrus said during the ceremony. “She was always mine. I learned more from her than anyone that I’ve gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally. I should have gotten more lessons than I did but she taught me everything that I know about love.”

“I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me,” Cyrus said. “So my dad’s gonna take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.