All 4 ‘RHONJ’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

Count on the ladies of the Garden State to deck the halls and give lots of drama. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has some of the most memorable holiday moments in not just unscripted TV, but television history.

In between battles over sprinkle cookies and a never-ending supply of wine, there are diamonds, furs, large houses, and family division to make viewers realize their dysfunction isn’t that bad. While not every season has a full dedicated Christmas episode, and some only contain brief scenes of a Christmas Eve dinner, here is a recap of every full Christmas episode of the Bravo franchise.

Season 3, Episode 10 – Twas the Fight Before Christmas

The third season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begins with a major shift for OG Teresa Giudice when her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, join the cast and reveal longstanding tension and estrangement. The episode opened with both families decorating their lavish homes as they plan for their separate holiday celebrations, while trying to figure out if they can come together for the sake of the children and Jesus’ birthday following the disastrous christening when the Joes fought months prior. Eventually, the Giudices begrudgingly attend the Gorga’s Christmas Eve party. The rest of the cast play middleman between the feuding family members and walk on eggshells at the party.

Season 6, Episode 2 – O, Christmas Tre

As they wait to find out their fate for their bankruptcy fraud case, Teresa and Joe have a new view on what Christmas is all about. Typically, they spoil their four girls and one another with anything money could buy. But this year, the couple opt for something a bit simpler as they reflect on what really matters. Over at the Gorgas, Melissa struggles to keep up her Christmas decor in a smaller rental property. This season introduced three new cast members, Amber Marchese, and the twins Nicole Napolitano and Teresa Apreathe. It also saw the return of Dina Manzo in the absence of her sister Caroline and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita.

Season 7, Episode 1 – Jingle Bells and Prison Cells

After 11 months in federal prison, Teresa Giudice returns to her husband Joe and four daughters, making their Christmas magical and ending the year reunited… at least briefly until Joe heads off to serve his time in the new year. Melissa is opening her first business, a boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga, showing once and for all that she can bring home the bacon too.

Season 7, Episode 2 – A Very Hairy Christmas

Picking up from episode 1, Teresa is on her namaste, ready to heal old wounds between herself and her brother and sister-in-law, and even Jacqueline who returns for the season. It also doesn’t stop Teresa and Melissa from having a battle of words. We also are introduced to Dolores Catania as a more central role on the show, beyond a friend. As they head into the new year, with Teresa and Jacqueline hosting separate parties, the question about the state of their friendship lingers.