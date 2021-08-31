'The Talk': Second Host Exits Just Weeks After Carrie Ann Inaba's Departure

✖

Another co-host is leaving The Talk. According to The Hollywood Reporter, journalist Elaine Welteroth is leaving the CBS daytime talk show behind after just one season. She is now the second host to resign in less than two weeks.

Welteroth is best known as the former editor of Teen Vogue, where she was involved in some of the outlet's cutting-edge reporting in recent years. She did not explain why she is leaving The Talk, but hinted that she will have some "upcoming creative projects soon." Her resignation follows hot on the heels of Carrie Ann Inaba, who announced she was leaving the show on Aug. 20. That leaves three hosts — Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O'Connell — and a few seats to fill.

"It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," Welteroth said of her resignation. "It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for."

"I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy," Welteroth continued. "I'm proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: When the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day. I'm excited to continue these necessary conversations in my work and to share my upcoming creative projects soon."

Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews issued a statement to THR as well, saying: "We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily. Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated."

Welteroth joined The Talk in January along with Kloots, after singer and actress Eve left the show. Just two months later, the last remaining original co-host, Sharon Osbourne, left the show after speaking out in support of Piers Morgan when he made racist comments about Meghan Markle.

Osbourne was replaced with O'Connell, the show's first-ever male co-host. More male perspectives may follow, though the show now has more seats to fill than producers previously thought. The Talk starts a new season in September.