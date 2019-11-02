‘The Talk’ Host Marie Osmond Channels Gwen Stefani With Halloween Costume

Marie Osmond channeled her inner Gwen Stefani to perfection this Halloween. The Talk co-host dazzled fans during the spooky holiday Thursday showing off her ensemble inspired by the “Hollaback Girl” singer, wearing a black-and-white striped bodysuit, matched with long red nails, a red bold lip and Stefani’s signature blonde hair to complete the iconic look.

The television personality simply tagged The Voice coach on the caption of her photo, as well as the CBS morning talk show.

The photo also got Stefani’s stamp of approval, who reposted Osmond’s shot on her own Instagram, with the caption: “[Marie Osmond] literally blown away by this wow wow wow wow!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram @gwenstefani @thetalkcbs 👻🎃 #Rocktober #Halloween A post shared by Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:42am PDT

Fans were loving Osmond’s tribute to the pop star, with many taking to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Love this! Just saw her in Utah 2 weeks ago!! You look Amazing!” one fan wrote.

“OH MY GOSH YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL!!! I love this YAS QUEEN!!!” Another user commented.

“Would not have known it was you had my post not said…marie osmond! Can you send me your make up artist so I don’t have to look like me?!” Another user wrote.

“WOW this is amazing and you look like her..just gorgeous Happy Halloween,” another user wrote.

Osmond’s Halloween tribute comes just a few weeks since she and Stefani wowed fans when the posed for a photo together backstage of one of the singer’s shows.

“It was such a joy to come see you this weekend [Gwen Stefani]! Your show is FANTASTIC, you’re GORGEOUS and #LasVegas is BLESSED to have you! Gwen you’re a gift and I’ve loved watching your journey!! Big hugs to you, you’re sweet boys and [Blake Shelton],” Osmond wrote along with the photo of the two of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) on Oct 15, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

Stefani also shared a photo of their first meeting at the time, writing: “Got to meet and hang w this legend last night at #justagirlvegas [Marie]!!! Blown away by all she has done and continues to do!! Marie thank u for coming to see me!!”

What did you think of Osmond’s Halloween costume? The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.