Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Heart Dropped’ Over Snoop Dogg’s Criticism Toward Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy

In a sneak peek ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, the actress and host admitted she was very distraught by Snoop Dogg‘s criticism targeting CBS This Morning anchorwoman, Gayle King‘s line of questioning regarding Kobe Bryant‘s past sexual assault case. In an exclusive preview from PEOPLE, the 48-year-old was joined by her daughter, Willow and mother, Adrienne for a candid conversation with the beloved rapper over the negative effects his remarks had on not just her, but women in her family.

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith said. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.”

The actress and talk show host went on to explain that she felt as if his comments also took away the “power” of a woman like herself, her mother and daughter, sharing her disbelief over the whole ordeal.

“I was like, ‘Not Snoop,’” she said, as Snoop Dogg shook his at the disappointment over his actions. “And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

Snoop was one of the most outspoken critics of King’s line of questioning last month, even threatening the daytime news anchor in a series of videos. While he eventually apologized for his comments, he sparked a media storm with many weighing in on both sides of the debate and others defending King for doing her job.

Former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice was anything but diplomatic when she lent her support in defense of King from death threats from social media after Snoop’s videos. Rice, who served as the U.S. ambassador under former President Barack Obama to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, delivered a NSFW response to the rapper, urging him to stop the vitriol.

“This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive,” Rice wrote in a tweet that has garnered more than thousands of likes and even more retweets. “Snoop, back the f— off. You come for [Gayle King], you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

While King later mentioned that the clip on the morning show shared was “unbeknownst” to her and “totally taken out of context,” Rice’s defense followed Oprah Winfrey‘s emotional response during an interview on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, weighing on the backlash King had endured over the interview with former WNBA star, Lisa Leslie.

King has since responded with a statement to the Associated Press after Snoop apologized, sharing she accepts his apology and understands the “raw emotions caused by this tragic loss.” She went on to share how she never intended to add pain to Bryant’s death.

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” she said. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Photo credit: Facebook Watch / Red Table Talk