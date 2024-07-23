'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets': Watch Macy Gray and Tyler Posey Clash in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tensions are quick to rise in the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets house. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's premiere of the MTV series, it's Macy Gray and Tyler Posey who find themselves clashing over what started off as an innocent game of Uno.

It all starts with a casual card game between the houseguests, who also include rapper and actor Chet Hanks, reality star Kim Zolciak, singer Ally Brooke, rapper O.T. Genasis, model Josie Canseco, and Olympian Johnny Weir. As the Uno session is heating up, Posey gets a prompt from his phone asking everyone to open up about their childhood "and how you became the person you are today."

(Photo: Macy Gray and Tyler Posey on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.' - MTV)

Right away, the "I Try" singer is not on board with the emotional turn, saying, "Talk about childhood. Oh my God." The Teen Wolf star is on board with the exercise, however, volunteering to open up about his childhood, even as Gray pleads with him to "please don't."

"I was busy. I was working. I was flying all over the place and so that's why I couldn't be in regular school," Posey begins. "So I made sure that when I had enough time ... I knew I wanted a normal childhood." Amid the actor's candid confessions, Gray still tries to turn attention back to the game at hand, asking, "So what are we doing? We're not playing anymore. What are we doing?"

"I don't wanna play Uno and you know, be in therapy," the Grammy winner tells the camera later. "Like, I'm just trying to play f—ing cards, you know."

Brooke is the next houseguest to open up about her childhood, and as she lays a card down amid her reveal that she was "alone a lot" as a kid, Gray points out that she's actually "cheating." As the Fifth Harmony alum apologizes for the distracted move, the "Why Didn't You Call Me" artist points out, "This is why you can't talk [during Uno]," calling it "kind of sacrilegious."

At this point, a confused Posey responds, "Damn. I'm at a loss here," as Gray fires back, "Nobody cares." Getting up from the table, the Teen Choice Award winner replies, "OK, cool. Then you can enjoy your Uno. I'm good. I don't need to play this s— anymore." Gray asks, confused, "What just happened? You quit."

Posey points out that he's been "so nice" to Gray, even bringing her food when she wasn't feeling well, only to be treated poorly. "Dear. Are you gonna play or are you leaving?" Gray continues to ask, as Posey responds, "No, no, I'm good. You can play." As he walks away, Gray shrugs, calling the whole exchange "unnecessary."

Watch the rest of the encounter when Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets premieres Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.