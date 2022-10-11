'The Real Love Boat' Couples Take on Revealing New Challenge in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Real Love Boat couples are taking things to new heights this week as they face a revealing first challenge once they leave the ship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of what's to come on Wednesday's all-new episode of the CBS dating show hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, the couples pull into the stunning port of Gibraltar before immediately being put to the test.

Competing for a private dinner at the Captain's Table, the five couples must run up a mountain while answering personal questions about their romantic history. "Now all you have to do is be truthful with each other," Romijn advises the new couples. It won't be without fallout though – questions like, "How many people have you slept with?" and "What age were you when you lost your virginity?" are sure to be revealing.

It could even mean the beginning of the end for Jordan and Nicole as the 26-year-old Ontario native is forced to admit he's cheated on a significant other not just once, but four times, leaving Nicole with doubts about their burgeoning relationship. But with the men having the power this week to pick their partners, and the arrival of more new singles sure to "shake up the ship," there's no telling what will happen on The Real Love Boat.

Prior to last week's series premiere, O'Connell opened up to PopCulture about hosting The Real Love Boat with his real love. "I watch a lot of reality television, so my wife and I were ready for this," he joked. The host continued of the show's appeal, "If you watch Amazing Race and Survivor, there's a competitive desire to win that we have in The Real Love Boat, while at the same time, you know, we're looking to hook people up, so it's like this competitive desire to win as a couple. It's really interesting. I really love what they did with the formula and everything." The Real Love Boat airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.