'The Real Love Boat': How Jerry O'Connell and Wife Rebecca Romijn Prepared to Host (Exclusive)

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are the hosts of CBS' newest romance reality competition series, The Real Love Boat, which begins this Wednesday. The show is "inspired by the long-running scripted classic," The Love Boat, which starred Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Lauren Tewes, Jill Whelan and Ted McGinley. In the show, real-life singles are "brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One," per an official synopsis. "Assuming they navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise."

PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with O'Connell about the new show, and the actor explained that he and his wife were already prepared to hold down hosting duties on the show because they "watch a lot of reality television." Speaking about the show, O'Connell said, "You know, it's on right in between Survivor and Amazing Race, so... I think it's sort of like Survivor a little bit. It's a little Amazing Race, except there's a relationship aspect to it. [There's] competitions where couples compete against other couples to show their compatibility with each other, and at the same time, it's like a relationship elimination show. There's a little bit of, 'Will you accept this rose?,' to it as well."

O'Connell continued, "It's funny, I've really... I've never hosted a reality show, a competition show and, man, I really enjoyed that, too." He added, "I watch a lot of reality television, so my wife and I were ready for this." When it comes to the nature of The Real Love Boat, O'Connell assured viewers, "We have made sure people weren't just like wasted on the show. I understand how that's compelling television. I do watch a lot of that television where people get drunk and then you film it, you know... We're not like that. We're a little classier than that."

The actor went on to say, "If you watch Amazing Race and Survivor, there's a competitive desire to win that we have in The Real Love Boat, while at the same time, you know, we're looking to hook people up, so it's like this competitive desire to win as a couple. It's really interesting. I really love what they did with the formula and everything. I had a boss there named Jay Beanstalk who just kept saying to Rebecca and I, like I'd have a question about the show, and he'd go, 'Trust the formula. Trust the formula. Trust the formula.' And, it's really there. It's a fun show."

The Real Love Boat premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:00 ET, on the CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.