‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Favorite Returning to the Show

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 16 cast has been announced — and there’s a fan favorite returning to take another bite out of the Big Apple.

On Monday, Bravo announced that RHONY alum Carole Radziwill would be returning to the show as a “friend of” eight years after she last appeared in Season 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything. And because of Bravo fans’ loyalty, Carole Radziwill is returning to #RHONY as a friend-of for Season 16!!!” Bravo wrote in an Instagram post.

“Well, Bravo fans you have truly manifested this,” wrote Radziwill in the comment section. “I hope to live up to your expectations! I’m happy to join this amazing group of women to have some fun and make great TV. Stay tuned. And as always thank you for your loyalty and support.”

The author and journalist, who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s television executive cousin, Anthony Radziwill, first joined RHONY in 2012’s Season 5, but left the series in 2018 after getting into a heated argument with co-star Bethenny Frankel and executive producer Andy Cohen during the Season 10 reunion.

Cohen and Radziwill have since made amends, and in August 2025, the What Remains author appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which she followed up with an appearance at BravoCon in November 2025.

Carole Radziwill arrives at bravocon at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 15, 2025. (Photo by: Rich Polk/Bravo)

Other returning Season 16 cast members are Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva, all of whom have appeared on the series since its reboot in Season 14.

Newcomers include celebrity fitness trainer Erika Hammond, celebrity makeup artist Daisy Toye and public relations professional Hailey Glassman.

Season 15 cast members who will not be returning for another season include Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, Racquel Chevremont and Jenna Lyons, in addition to friend of Rebecca Minkoff.

Season 16 of RHONY begins filming this week. No premiere date has been announced at this time.