Martha Stewart’s Rep Addresses Rumor That She’s Joining ‘ The Real Housewives of New York City’

Martha Stewart is no stranger to living her life in the public eye. But the former Wall Street professional turned queen of domestic and all things home may not want to be an apple holder.

As Bravo executives figure out what another reimagined cast of The Real Housewives of New York City will look like, some wondered if Stewart would be a good fit. She is royalty and supersedes what an OG housewife is and has provided timeless memes and social media moments. But reality television may not be her next move.

“Not Martha… She says she is not a ‘Housewife,’” Stewart’s representative Susan Magrino told Page Six regarding rumors that she was being “courted” to appear on the show’s upcoming 16th season. As Parade reports, the network also shut down the rumors.

Stewart has been affiliated with the show. In 2017, she accused Luann de Lesseps’ then-husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., of never returning a pie dish she says he borrowed from her. She also has a long history with Bethenny Frankel.

She and Frankel’s drama began when the Skinny Girl cocktail founder appeared on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Years later, Frankel recalled approaching Stewart at a party and spoke about their icy moments, saying she told her, “Martha, I’m not mad at you. You’re like an ex-boyfriend that I hate, but I’m still in love with,” she told her at the time.

Stewart keeps busy. In addition to her various television projects and longstanding success in the home and garden space, she’s had her own resurgence and connects with the younger generation, frolicking with the likes of Snoop Dogg, whom she’s often collaborated with.

Stewart also has a new skincare line that she’s promoting. The 84-year-old’s life was the subject of a popular Netflix documentary released earlier this year.