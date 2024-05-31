'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Caroline Brooks Talks 'Crazy' Drama of Season 2: 'A Lot's Going to Be Revealed' (Exclusive)

The desert sands are shifting almost as much as the friendships on The Real Housewives of Dubai. Season 2 of the Bravo show premieres on Sunday, June 2 – two years after the debut of its first season – and Caroline Brooks tells PopCulture.com that a lot has changed since fans last saw the ladies of the UAE.

"We've been gone for a little while but it's going to feel like we never left once everybody starts watching it," she told PopCulture. "So many crazy things have happened ... I feel like you guys can expect a lot of shifts in friendships, some ups and downs. A lot of different friendships were put to the test, and some of them passed, some of them failed."

Having the cameras down during the gap between seasons caused Brooks and her fellow Housewives Caroline Stanbury, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan to get "a lot closer," but it also led to plenty of tension. "With that, different people who were not as close prior developed these new friendships, and people who were friends with other people were affected by that," The Glass House founder teased. "There's a lot of animosity. There was some jealousy. There was some hurt and people feeling betrayed."

Brooks herself has a "difficult path" with longtime friend Taleen Marie, who joins the cast as a Housewife this season. Having known Marie for about nine years before introducing her to the friend group, Brooks said she saw her "true colors" start to shine through once filming started. "I was really defensive and really protective of her in the beginning, and to see her not reciprocate that energy that I gave her was difficult to digest, but it taught me a lot," the reality personality noted. "I need to lower my expectations. People can change. ...But I certainly was incredibly disappointed because I thought I knew her."

The season then takes a "huge turn" during a trip to Bali. "When we go on that cast trip, that's where I feel like the season is going to completely just pivot and a lot's going to be revealed," Brooks teased. "A lot of friendships are put to the test, and I can't wait for clarity on so many things because I'm hearing a couple of different versions. There's this person's version, that person's version, then there's the truth."

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular time slot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.