Caroline Stanbury Documents Her Facelift, Husband Tears up at Her Post-Op Bandages

He said he was "very proud" of Stanbury for going through with the procedure.

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury's husband, Sergio Carrallo, shared an emotional post on social media after his wife received a facelift. Upon recording himself seeing Stanbury, 47, for the first time after the surgery, the former soccer player, 29, was overcome, and within seconds, his eyes began to well up.

The Bravo star, who had bandages around her face and head, made her way to the couple's car, where Carrallo was still in tears. "She came out," he said, voice trembling. "I love her so much."

The clip then shows Stanbury's healing process, including her drainage of fluids and removal of stitches and staples. After undergoing the procedure by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Steve S. Kim in Los Angeles, she seemed extremely happy with the results.

"My skin looks amazing. I'm very happy," Stanbury said two weeks later, adding elsewhere, "It's amazing how the body heals." The initial shock that Carrallo received from seeing the cosmetic enhancement was "one of the hardest moments of my life."

As he explained in an Instagram caption, "Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was .. it was very hard. As a husband I will always support her and be here for her and as much as I was against it, she really wanted to do it."

As he continued, the athlete stated that he was "very proud" of the Ladies of London alum, whom he married in December 2021, for the way in which she handled her recovery.

"So, I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day. I am very proud of you and I just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy. You look absolutely beautiful @carolinestanbury," he concluded before joking, "the only problem, now … I am the oldest in the relationship!!"

The exact date by which Stanbury went under the knife isn't known, so it remains to be seen whether the Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 will cover her experience getting a facelift.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the premiere screening of the show was shown to BravoCon 2023 attendees. In 2024, it is expected that the second season of the show will air.