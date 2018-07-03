Bachelor Nation’s Christen Whitney Searches for Love Again, This Time on ‘The Proposal’

Third time’s a charm? Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Christen Whitney looked for love on reality television once again Monday on The Proposal, but did she find it?

The 27-year-old coined “scallop fingers” on last summer’s BiP, was vying for the heart of her mystery suitor Steven in a kind of soulmate pageant, telling him, “I’m here taking a risk, putting myself out there because I’m looking for the right person.”

She admitted to Steven that she wasn’t originally going to accept the offer from ABC to appear on the show, but didn’t want to turn down an opportunity to find love, no matter how ludicrous.

The Nashville native even made it all the way to the final round, despite Steven forgetting her name halfway through. In the end, however, Steven chose to propose to Sophia. (She said, “Yes!”)

It’s a bold move to go on reality television looking for love this many times, but Whitney has been open about her decision to give the unconventional dating method a try once again.

Whitney defended her decision to go on the show ahead of her episode’s airing, explaining her thinking on Instagram.

“Let me break it down: Yes: it’s a wild concept. No: I haven’t lost my mind lol. Yes: I am always willing and open to new adventures. Yes: I can’t wait to meet my person. No: I didn’t think that I would experience love at first sight, ” she wrote. “Yes: I do believe some people can and DO! Yes: I do think Mike Fleiss’ aim is to first make interesting TV, but also to matchmake soul mates. No: I would not have accepted a marriage proposal. Yes: I did have a blast and met fun, dynamic people!”

She added in another post, “You guys can tune in tonight after @bacheloretteabc if you want to witness me doing the cringiest thing I’ve ever done…. In all seriousness, I like to live my life to the fullest/take risks, and have fun. I never want to be someone who sits on the sidelines of my own life. I’m grateful to ABC for all of these adventurous opportunities! 🥂 💓.”

Is there a Proposal in Paradise Whitney can apply for?

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Christen Whitney