'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Reveals Guest Panelists

✖

The Masked Singer keeps getting bigger with each season, and Season 6 will not disappoint. The new season will feature a roster of celebrity guest panelists joining regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong. Nick Cannon is also back as host of the season, which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 22 on Fox. The two-night premiere continues on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, so fans will see two unmaskings in one week.

Leslie Jordan, who stars in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, will serve as a guest judge in an October episode, reports Variety. Comedian Joel McHale, singer Will.i.am, and actress Cheryl Hines will be guest judges in November. McHale has starred in Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen, while Hines is a panelist on I Can See Your Voice. Hines and McHale also served as guest panelists in past Masked Singer seasons. Will.i.am is a judge on the new Fox competition Alter Ego, along with Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, and Grimes.

Of course, Fox has not announced any of the celebrity competitors in The Masked Singer Season 6. The network has teased that the six contestants have a "combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances, and two Lifetime Achievement Awards." The costumes featured are Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, the duo Banana Split, Dalmatian, Mallard, and Hamster.

Season 5 ended with Lachey winning in the Piglet costume. Other celebrities who competed in Season 5 include JoJo, Wiz Khalifa, Bobby Brown, Mark McGrath, Tyrese Gibson, Tamera Mowry, Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kermit the Frog. The season also picked up a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Program. The show won the same award last year and was also nominated for the Outstanding Competition Program Emmy.

The Masked Signer was the top-rated primetime series in the 18-49 demographic during the 2020-2021 TV season. The Season 3 premiere aired after Super Bowl LIV and drew 27 million viewers. The show will act as a lead-in for Alter Ego, in which singers compete as avatars instead of as themselves, this season. The new series is hosted by Rosci Diaz.

“Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said when announcing the new show. “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick, and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”