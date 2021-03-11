'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is the Russian Doll? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 is officially underway with last night's episode, and Russian Doll might just be the most unorthodox performer/costume yet. Russian Doll is one of five acts sorted into Group A, which also includes Porcupine, Raccoon, Seashell and Snail. It's a rare act, with multiple celebrities being a part of it. To see this multifaceted act live, the show can be streamed weekly via FuboTV — a live TV streamer that currently offers a free trial.

Fans of the reality competition can look no further than PopCulture.com for all the clues, guess and performances for The Masked Singer's Russian Doll. While there have already been some early guesses — including the Hanson brothers — there's truly no telling until you can piece the clues together. Scroll through to learn what we know about Russian Doll. It's worth noting that this post contains spoilers for those who have not watched the current episode.

Season 5 Premiere — "Return Of The Masks"

Russian Doll explained that they "used to be" "the hottest toy," and that they were left behind. The animation also showed them passing by a "Garden State" sign, indicating that they have some connection to New Jersey. The fact that Russian Doll represents a duo makes it one of the most confounding mysteries of the season.

Russian Doll performed a duet of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," raising lots of eyebrows in the audience. The panelists were delighted, but their guesses were all over the board. Jenny McCarthy guessed a couple of country music stars, but couldn't think of any with connections to the Garden State Parkway. Nichole Scherzinger suggested that they might be cast members from Glee, and Ken Jeong took a big swing guessing it might be Gwen Stefani and another No Doubt band member.

Who are the mystery voices behind the Russian Doll? And how many singers are even part of the act? Tune in to The Masked Singer on FOX Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET to find out. You can watch live via FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion. (Hulu is also streaming the show after the fact, but that means spoilers will be floating around online in the meantime.) Keep it locked to PopCulture.com for ongoing coverage of The Masked Singer Season 5!

