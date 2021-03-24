'The Masked Singer' Live Updates: Group A Returns

✖

Group A is back in action for Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, which airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The remaining contestants in the group — Raccoon, Porcupine, Russian Doll, and Seashell — will all compete in an effort to make it through to the next round in the competition. However, one of The Masked Singer's new Wildcard contestants could throw a wrench in their plans. To stay up to date on the newest episode of The Masked Singer, PopCulture.com will be here to provide all of the live updates you'll need to follow along with all of the exciting action.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

How to Watch The Masked Singer Season 5 Episode 3

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you can't watch the show via any traditional means (such as with an antenna or a cable provider), there are a number of streaming services that you can turn to. PopCulture.com readers can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users, in order to watch the Fox series live. Additionally, the episode will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs.

