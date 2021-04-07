'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 5: Who Gets Unmasked?

✖

Yet another masked celebrity will, unfortunately, get the boot at the end of Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. But, who exactly will that be? Even though the episode hasn't aired yet, Group B's contestants, who are up to bat again, have performed during previous episodes. So, it's safe to speculate that one of those contestants will be getting the boot.

Group B consists of Piglet, Chameleon, Black Swan, and Crab. Based on their prior performances, it's unlikely that either Piglet or Black Swan will be eliminated, as they have both received a great deal of praise from the judges. It's also likely that Crab will continue in the competition, as he was introduced as a Wildcard contestant in the most recent episode of The Masked Singer. The Crab certainly left his mark on the competition, as the judges were left in awe of his emotional performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine." That just leaves Chameleon. Considering his competition, it's possible that Chameleon could be the one to get unmasked by the end of the episode. However, seeing as though another Wildcard contestant will be introduced on Wednesday, anything can truly happen.

The most recent episode of The Masked Singer saw Grandpa Monster getting the boot. He later removed his mask and revealed that he was a controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul. While Masked Singer viewers had plenty to say about the show's decision to include Paul in the line-up, the social media influencer had nothing but great things to say about his time on the show. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he even mentioned that he was surprised that he made it past the first round of the competition.

"I called my publicist before the first round; I was like, "I can't believe you convinced me to do this! I can't sing. I'm embarrassing myself. I'm in an orange marshmallow costume! Literally, get me off the show,'" Paul said. "Then, I didn't get eliminated. And then suddenly I fell in love with it." He added, "The idea of possibly winning more excited me, so I really invested my energy into it. And then I got eliminated." Masked Singer viewers definitely caught on that the person behind the Grandpa Monster mask brought a ton of energy to the stage despite his moniker.

"I had to because I'm not a singer," Paul said about bringing that energy to The Masked Singer. "I don't know if you can tell, but I'm competing against actual singers! Which I didn't know. I go in one morning and Black Swan is the trailer next to me; and I hear her warming up and I knew. 'I'm screwed.' I never stood a chance."