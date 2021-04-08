'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Chameleon? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 kicked off Wednesday night, and Chameleon was one of the contest's most colorful contestants. Chameleon is one of four performers in Group B, which also includes Black Swan, Crab, and Piglet. While the animal inspired a similar character in the U.K. Masked Singer, the U.S. version's Chameleon has seen U.S. version of The Masked Singer has wild Elvis Presley/Evel Knievel twist. For those wanting to check out the character's talents, the show is streamable each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's Chameleon, including clues that producers (and Cluedle-Doo) show each week. We'll also note what the judges have been guessing (even if their choices seem a bit off the mark). Scroll through to learn what we know about this singing lizard. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

Season 5, Episode 5

The Chameleon took things in a different direction for his clue package, as he appeared in a karate studio. He also noted that he’s determined to be a superhero to his little one, meaning that he’s a dad. Chameleon said that he has gone through a major transformation with “mind, body, and soul” through his martial arts practices. Other clues that could be seen in his package included a slippery road sign and a legion of clocks that were all set to 3:46.

Chameleon kept the good vibes going as he performed Dead Prez’s “Hip Hop.” The judges picked up on the fact that Chameleon likely has a background in the rap industry. Thicke even said that he knows who it is, guessing Wiz Khalifa, while McCarthy guessed Machine Gun Kelly.

Season 5, Episode 4

Viewers were able to see the Chameleon in a new element, an art studio. He spoke about embracing what makes himself unique, while a car with peaches on it appeared in the scene (which the judges took to mean that he could be from Georgia). The Chameleon also spoke about one of his loved ones who recently passed away, noting that he's continuing on with his message and journey in order to keep their spirit alive.

Just like Thicke said, Chameleon brought some major swag to the stage with his performance of "21 Questions" by 50 Cent. The judges were more than a little stumped as to who they could be, though. Jeong thought that it could be an athlete, guessing basketball player Iman Shumpert. Scherzinger was on a similar page with her guess of Dwyane Wade. McCarthy thought that it could be a rapper such as 2 Chainz.

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Chameleon walked onto the stage, and the judges quickly took notice of his height. His clue package kept the cool vibes going, as the masked celebrity could be seen riding a motorcycle with a pair of dice on it. Another clue that the judges pointed out was the number 23. Chameleon said that it was his "pops" who taught him to "keep up with the times." He was also seen in a tech-filled room complete with a soundboard, leading the judges to guess that he was possibly a DJ.

Chameleon was as suave as could be as he performed "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly. After his performance, he told the judges, "I love being in front of people" whether that's "onstage or at home." Ken Jeong guessed that the individual is an athlete and that he's possibly Dwight Howard. Because of the fact that his clue package featured a reference to his father, Robin Thicke thought that it's Redfoo, whose father is famous record producer Berry Gordy. Although, Nicole Scherzinger thought that the show was throwing them a curveball and that it was Nick Cannon behind the mask, despite the fact that he has not been able to host the first few episodes of the program due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Who is Chameleon? Everyone is wondering! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. We here at PopCulture.com will be preparing loads of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, so stay tuned!

