‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Celebrities Behind Lion and Rabbit in Double Unmasking

The Masked Singer is down to its final three secret celebrities after Lion and Rabbit’s shocking double-unmasking in the semi-finals.

Lion was revealed to be Empire actress Rumer Willis and Rabbit to be *NSYNC alum Joey Fatone during Wednesday’s all-new episode of the wacky Fox reality show, after going up against Monster, Bee and Peacock in the semi-finals.

Lion’s performance of “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder and Rabbit’s rendition of “My Girl” by the Temptations just weren’t enough to get them through to the finals, being unmasked for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger after earning the fewest votes of the week.

Peacock kicked off the night with a performance of “Let’s Go” by Calvin Harris (feat. Ne-Yo), teasing that after last week’s less-than-stellar round, he was going to prove to his “little soldiers of affection” that he was the “brightest, most well-rounded” performer and “idol” they deserved, signing off with, “It had to be you,” possibly in reference to the Frank Sinatra song. When asked who he was deep down, Peacock told the judges “I have dedicated my life to show business,” adding that he had used Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” as inspiration for one of his albums.

Monster slowed things down a bit with his performance of “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, explaining that while he had lost his cool after being “vilified” for “sounding like a ringtone,” he was finally making the comeback he’s wanted for a decade. “I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother and more than anything, I’m a person,” he told host Nick Cannon about his true self.

Bee closed out the semi-finals with “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by “good friend” Aretha Franklin, showing off her baking skills in her clues for the night, saying that she loved bacon and peach cobbler more than anyone she knew, but it was her Grammy-winning voice she’s known for. “I’m a people person … whether I’m performing or just walking down the street and saying, ‘Hey!’” she told the judges when asked about her true identity.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox