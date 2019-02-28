‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Bee’s Identity During Finale

The Masked Singer revealed the identity of the Bee during its flashy Season 1 finale.

The FOX competition series unmasked the top 3 celebrity contestants just before crowning a winner for the first season. The Bee turned out to be Gladys Knight, as many fans theorized throughout the season, ending up in third place.

The music legend was on the mind of many The Masked Singer viewers from the very beginning when it came to theorizing about the identity of the Bee, given her distinct voice.

In previous episodes, the Bee declared herself to be a diva songstress from an earlier generation who saw the show as a way to bring her voice and talent to a new generation of fans. Song titles used in clues from earlier installments of the show had fans speculating she could be either Patti LaBelle or Knight.

In the penultimate episode, the Bee admitted she was focused more on baking than singing, and she love bacon and a good peach cobbler more than anything else.

“I’m a people person… whether I’m performing or just walking down the street and saying ‘Hey!’”

In a special episode that hinted at contestants’ “touchy-feely” side, the Bee told judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger that things had been “all peaches and marmalade” in her career since she got the idea to form a group at the age of eight by her mom.

She also previously teased that she enjoyed singing other people’s music, “like I’m every bee, it’s all in me.” The singer also hinted with her “revealing item” that she loves baking. “This is my second favorite thing to do.”

During the finale episode, the Bee added new clues hinting at her identity when she told judges that she won a singing competiton “before the judges were even born. She also revealed she once had the highest rated show in the Las Vegas Strip. Ahead of her final performance, the Bee offered a final clue about spending “almost 70 years” in the entertainment industry. “It really isn’t about age. That mask is mine.”

The Masked Singer previously revealed other contestants’ identities including: Joey Fatone (Rabbit), Rumer Willis (Lion), Margot Cho (Poodle), Ricki Lake (Raven), La Toya Jackson (Alien), Tori Spelling (Unicorn), Terry Bradshaw (Deer), Tommy Chong (Pineapple) and Antonio brown (Hippo).

The Masked Singer was renewed for Season 2 at FOX shortly after its premiere, due to its high performance in the ratings. The series is expected to return sometime during the 2019-2020 television season.