‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Another Celebrity, and It’s a Former Reality Star

The Masked Singer returned for a new episode, and unveiled another celebrity as the show gets closer to its semi-finals round. The Fox hit singing competition/guessing game returned with five new performances, and interesting new clues for the remaining celebrities. At the end of the hour, the audience and judge votes led to the reveal of The Ladybug’s identity. The bug-inspired singer turned out to be Kelly Osbourne.

Along with five new performances, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to a new “canine celebrity detective” sitting along with judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy. Triumph the Insult Comic Dog of Conan fame.

The first performer of the night was Fox with a powerful cover of Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step,” who celebrated the compliments he received from the judges in his past appearances.

“I’ve led a whole new side of myself shine,” he said before showing a sign to the Foxhole Hotel.

“I’m always dreaming about entertaining people on tour. In my 30-year career, I’ve accomplished many things in this industry. I’ve won multiple awards and become a household name, but I’m mostly known for being a part of a pack of talented fellas. Not my voice alone.”

Thicke guessed AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys as he has for a few weeks. Triumph jokingly guessed Lou Dobbs. Scherzinger guessed Sterling K. Brown and Jamie Foxx. The show also shared the contestant’s revealing item, which was a boombox.

The Ladybug took the stage second with a performance of 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Youngblood.” During her clues she revealed she convinced herself she wasn’t “good enough” for many years.

“Whether in my career, in my relationships and of course in my family, I would let my insecurities get in my way,” she said bas she showed herself dancing and doing makeup. She also spelled out the word “L-O-V-E” which some of the judges saw as a hint it might be Ashlee Simpson.

Triumph jokingly guessed Nicki Minaj and the Olsen Twins. Scherzinger guessed Jamie Lynn Spears because of the makeup tutorials clue and the family drama. Jeong guessed Lindsay Lohan, as he has in a while, with the Ladybug getting upset as she did last week. McCarthy said she thought they were all wrong, and guessed Paris Jackson. Her revealing item was revealed as a golf cart saying All Access.

Flower returned to the stage with a powerhouse performance of “Amazed” by Lonestar. She admitted she is shy of showing her talent, and being an introvert.

“Nothing makes me happier than taking off my shoes and lying in rapture in my own secret garden,” she said.

Jeong once again guessed Bjork. Thicke picked Patti LaBelle. McCarthy guessed Anita Baker. The Flower’s revealing item was a deck of cards.

The Tree was next to perform with a cover of “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor. She said during her intro package she was proud to have made it this far with all the other great singers on the show. She showed a playbill and talked about working well with others.

Scherzinger continued to guess Amy Sedaris. McCarthy guessed Molly Shannon or Cheri Oteri. Jeong guessed Lauren Graham. Her revealing item was a bowl of soup.

The Rottweiler performed “Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on a Hill.” He provided new clues in his intro package about how his life did not take the conventional route to stardom, showing him displaying a vacuum. He hinted at playing a detective on television and said he is giving it all on stage because he is not taking his mask off any time soon.

Jeong guessed Gavin DeGraw. Scherzinger guessed Darren Criss. His revealing item turned out to be a drawn portrait of Triumph that he drew himself.

After the performances it was revealed The Ladybug who was unmasked.

What did you think of this week’s reveal? The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.