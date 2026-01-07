Actor Films His Parents’ Astounded Reaction to Seeing Him on ‘The Masked Singer’

Matt Lucas’ parents couldn’t believe it was their talented son under the penguin costume when his identity was revealed. The actor shared the moment in a video he posted to his X account, formerly Twitter.

The Bridesmaids star participated in the UK version of the reality competition series. The US version is slated to return to FOX tonight, January 7th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.

In the video, his parents are both stunned and elated. After expressing pure shock, his mother yelled, “I don’t believe it,” as they watched from the sofa. “You’re joking,” she screamed, while his father laughed in disbelief. “It sounded like you,” his father said. “When did you do that?” his mother asked. The actor replied that it was filmed last year. “It was a secret, you’re not allowed to say,” Lucas confirmed. His mother instructed him to turn up the volume. “That’s amazing,” the proud mama continued.

The former co-host of The Great British Bake Off laughed most of the video. Viewers took to X to also applaud his performance. The judges incorrectly guessed Lucas was Peter Andre, Bradley Walsh or Sir Trevor McDonald behind the mask.

After his reveal. Lucas said he decided to be a penguin, because: “I like a chocolate biscuit,” he joked. Of his experience, he added:”’It was very, very hot indeed. I thought the guesses were pretty poor.”

Lucas is well-known for his singing in musical theatre. One of his most-known roles was as Monsieur Thénardier in Les Misérables. He also performed Master of the House for the 25th-anniversary concerts. He gave social media users joy during his COVID-era charity song “Thank You Baked Potato.”Fans awaiting the US version are in for a treat. This season will jump on the Wicked trend by having a Wizard of Oz night. Fans can catch up on the previous seasons by streaming episodes on Hulu.