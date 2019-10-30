‘The Masked Singer’ Not on Tonight, Fox Airing World Series Game 7 Instead

The Masked Singer‘s absence from Fox’s primetime lineup will be longer than we thought. The beloved guessing game singing competition series will not air once again in its usual Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET timeslot. The show, along with the new series Almost Family that airs at 9 p.m. ET, will be shelved for another week as the network hosts the live broadcast of Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Wednesday’s Game 7 will be held at Houston’s Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals decide the winner of the big title. The official start for the game is 8:08 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Masked Singer fans will be rewarded for their patience, however, as the reality competition series will return on Nov. 6 with a special two-hour event, featuring two new episodes with two more celebrities revealed.

A description for “Mask Us Anything/Mask-ish” released by the network reads: “In the first hour, six celebrities take the stage for their next performances of the season and one will be unmasked. In the second hour, actor, comedian, writer and game show host Anthony Anderson joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as five Hollywood stars perform to keep their identities hidden and another will be revealed! Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.”

So far, Season 2 of the The Masked Singer has unmasked Paul Shaffer, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Johnny Weir, Laila Ali and Richard “Ninja” Blevins.

There’s no stopping The Masked Singer, as the network also recently revealed the show will return for its third season this winter.

New celebrities and new wild costumes will be introduced Sunday, Feb. 2, followed by the new competition series LEGO Masters, in which teams of LEGO enthusiasts compete to build the most impressive creations, Entertainment Weekly first reported. The show will then return to its regular timeslot Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

The World Series also kept drama series Empire and The Resident off their Tuesday night schedule for the past two weeks, though fans can expect the shows to return with new episodes Nov. 5. Almost Famous should be back with new episodes Nov. 13.

The Masked Singer typically airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.