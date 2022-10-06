'The Masked Singer': Mummies Are Iconic Sitcom Stars

The Masked Singer paid tribute to television history on Wednesday night with its Week 3 theme. Appropriately, one of the celebrity performers unmasked starred in one of the most iconic television shows of the 1970s. The Mummies trio were really three television sons. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

The Mummies' hints made it clear that they were actors whom audiences saw grow up over the course of their show. One of the men in black also held up a blueprint for an "iconic" house, which would definitely describe The Brady Bunch house. They also celebrated getting back together for another reunion, and The Brady Bunch cast took part in several over the years. These hints pointed to actors Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland, who played the three Brady sons.

The trio then sang The Monkees theme song, but replaced "Monkees" with "Mummies." Tori Spelling came out to deliver another clue, which inspired Nicole Scherzinger to guess members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast. Scherzinger also picked up on the "blended berries" clue, which hinted that it could be cast members from a show with a blended family... just like The Brady Bunch! Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg also agreed with this idea, however, Ken Jeong suggested Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, and Martin Lawrence (who is not related to Joey and Matthew).

The Masked Singer Season 8 started with an incredible 22 contestants, so two celebrities are being unmasked each week. During the premiere episode, Eric Idle was revealed to be Hedgehog, while William Shatner was the Knight. The premiere ended with Hummingbird being eliminated, but Chris Kirkpatrick was not unmasked until the start of Week 2. The second episode also featured Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat and Montell Jordan as Panther.

