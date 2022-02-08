‘The Monkees’ Final Member Micky Dolenz Plans Tribute to Bandmates in Special Tour

The Monkees’ final member, Micky Dolenz, has announced the plans for his special tribute tour in honor of his late bandmates, which he’ll embark on later this year. Rolling Stone reports that Dolenz’s tour will kick off in Nashville, Tennessee at the iconic Grand Ole Opry theater on April 5, and will conclude in Madison, Wisconsin on April 18. Along the way, the travelling musical event will make stops in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“They were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together,” Dolenz said in a statement.”I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter.” The famed singer continued, “People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of the Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Monkees was formed in Los Angeles, California in 1966. Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, and Davy Jones were the founding, and only, members of the band. The group would periodically reform to play music or record over the decades, releasing a total of 13 albums over the course of five decades. Sadly, Jones was the first Monkee to pass away, dying of a heart attack in 2012. Seven years later, Tork died of cancer, on Feb. 21, 2019. Finally, Nesmith died of heart failure on Dec. 10, 2021, leaving Dolenz as the only surviving member of the group,

Following Nesmith’s death, Dolenze took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late bandmate. “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost a dear friend and partner,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez.”

Just hours after the news of Nesmith’s death broke, Dolenz spoke with Rolling Stone about his late friend and shared a little more information about the legendary guitarist’s health. “I found out a couple days ago that he was going into hospice,” Dolenz told the outlet. “I knew what that meant. I had my moment then and I let go. It’s just good to know that he passed peacefully.”