‘The Masked Singer’: Monster Identity Revealed During Season Finale

The Masked Singer finally revealed the identity of viewers’ favorite Monster.

The Fox singing competition series unveiled the winner and unmasked the final three celebrities during the Season 1 finale episode. In the end the Monster was revealed to be rapper T-Pain and ended up winning the competition.

The Monster instantly captured the hearts of the audience, the judges and viewers due to his beautiful performances and adorable costume.

In previous episodes, Monster hinted that he chose his costume based on his reputation in the public eye. He revealed that performing on stage is part of his “comeback” after some time out of the spotlight.

Monster also revealed he grew up in the south, and was considered “not the real deal” after rising to fame. Frequent comments about being “teed up” for another show, made some fans believe he was professional golfer Tiger Woods.

The theory was reinforced by mentions of the Monster having to leave the public eye — which could have referenced Woods’ cheating scandal from his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren and his subsequent rehab stint.

In the penultimate episode, the contestant told judges that after being “vilified” for “sounding like a ringtone,” he was finally making peace to come back and show the world what he can really do.

“I’m a father, a husband, a son, a brother and more than anything, I’m a person,” he told host Nick Cannon.

While many fans theorized the Monster might be an athlete, the most resounding theory was that he was rapper T-Pain, especially following a heartfelt performance of “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz in a recent episode.

Fans also suspected T-Pain might be hiding under the elaborate mask since the performer took a break from the music industry after he was criticized for overusing autotune in his music. The Monster had previously said that he left the spotlight after claiming to be “misuderstood.”

During the finale episode, the Monster further hinted at his identity, revealing he had what it takes to win it all, whether on his cave, house or a boat. Ahead of his final performance, he revealed he has been in the industry for 12 years and being behind the mask allowed fans to finally listen to his real voice.

The series also revealed the identities of the Bee and the Peacock before revealing the winner of Season 1. Before the finale the series revealed the previous masked celebrities: Joey Fatone (Rabbit), Rumer Willis (Lion), Margaret Cho (Poodle), Ricki Lake (Raven), La Toya Jackson (Alien), Tori Spelling (Unicorn), Terry Bradshaw (Deer), Tommy Chong (Pineapple) and Antonio Brown (Hippo).

The Masked Singer will return for Season 2 during the 2019-2020 television season.