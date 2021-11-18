‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Caterpillar and Mallard Unmasked

Group B is back on The Masked Singer to show what they’re made of. For the Group B Semi-Final, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, and Mallard will take to the stage once again. But, by the end of the night, only two of the singers will be heading off to the Group B Finals. Who has what it takes to make it through to the next round of the competition? Follow along with PopCulture.com’s live blog to make sure that you don’t miss a second of the action.

Since the Season 6 finale is almost here, The Masked Singer will be saying goodbye to two of the competitors in Group B by the end of the night. All of the remaining masked singers have done their very best to impress both the judges and the audience. So, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will get the boot. They will eventually join the remaining individuals from Group A to see who will take it all home. After the Group A Semi-Final, only Bull and Skunk remain.

Before the show reveals who has made it through to the Group B final, the singers have one last chance to dazzle viewers. Stay tuned for updates from the “Group B Semi-Final!” (You can also watch the show live via FuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial.)

9:10 p.m. ET — Another Singer Gets Unmasked

Mallard wasn’t the only one to be eliminated. Cannon revealed that the second singer who would be unmasking is the Caterpillar. Then, he reflected on the judges’ first impression guesses. Scherzinger’s was Chris Brown, Jeong’s was Aaron Carter, McCarthy’s was Brian Littrell, Thicke’s was Howie Dorough (although, he mentioned that he meant to write AJ McLean). The judges all changed their guesses to Tyler Hubbard, Dan Levy, Owen Wilson, and McLean, respectively. Hines’ final guess was Jim Parsons.

Bobby Berk ended up being under the Caterpillar’s mask. He’s one of the “Fab Five” from the hit Netflix reality series Queer Eye.

8:57 p.m. ET — The First Singer Gets The Boot

Cannon shared that the first singer to be eliminated is the Mallard. Before their identity could be revealed, the show had to take things back to the judges’ first impression guesses. Thicke’s was Larry the Cable Guy, McCarthy’s was Toby Keith, Scherzinger’s was Dierks Bentley, and Jeong’s was Billy Ray Cyrus. All of the judges changed their guesses except for Jeong (Thicke switched to Alan Jackson, McCarthy to Jason Aldean, and Scherzinger to Dog the Bounty Hunter). Hines said that she’s sticking with George Foreman.

Mallard was shown to be Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson, who’s also known for his reality TV show Duck Dynasty.

8:41 p.m. ET — Queen Of Hearts Spreads the Love

Queen of Hearts said that following her last performance, she knows that she can take on “anything.” She’ll be leaning into what sets her apart for her next performance — her heart. Queen of Hearts shared that her next song reminds her of the “best/worst” time in her life. She explained that it was the “worst” because it was a dream that was ending. But, it was the “best” because she made it to the other side of it all stronger than before. Her trophy clue was a VHS tape that read that she was the winner of the “Blockbuster Entertainment Award.”

Queen of Hearts showcased her impressive vocals for a performance of Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” Hines thought that the Queen of Hearts could be Kristin Chenoweth. Jeong suggested Kelly Clarkson because of the power of her voice. Scherzinger said that she hopes that it’s Sia. However, only time will tell whether the judges were right on the money.

8:31 p.m. ET — Back to the Quack

Even though he’s been doing his best week after week, Mallard still describes himself as the “underduck.” He’s not intimidated by his competition. Mallard said that he enjoys eating Banana Splits, can use a Caterpillar for bait, and is more of a “heartbreaker” than the Queen of Hearts. Mallard said that he has a lot of kids and that he’s doing this for them. Mallard’s trophy item was a framed photo of Barbara Walters that also read, “The 10 Most Fascinating People.”

Mallard showed the audience exactly what he’s made of with his rendition of Sugar Ray’s “Fly.” Scherzinger suggested that Mallard could be a reality TV star like Dog the Bounty Hunter. Jeong was stumped but suggested that it could be Garth Brooks himself. Hines guessed George Foreman, but that didn’t seem to be on the right track to Cannon.

8:25 p.m. ET — Take it Off Buzzer Time?

McCarthy did indeed press the Take it Off buzzer. If her guess is correct, the Caterpillar will have to unmask on the spot. She explained that she was thinking of a big actor with an Oscar nomination and came up with Jake Gyllenhaal. While the other judges didn’t appear to be on board with her guess, it was still time for the Caterpillar to unmask… if he is indeed Gyllenhaal.

Alas, it was not the Brokeback Mountain star. Since the Take it Off buzzer was used in Group A (by Ken Jeong) and B, it has officially been retired for the rest of the season. Caterpillar’s identity remains a mystery, for now.

8:20 p.m. ET — The Caterpillar’s Time To Shine

Despite what fans may think, Caterpillar said that they’re actually “terrified” while on stage even though they appear to be right at home. They explained that they’ve “never” done something like this and that they’re simply faking it until they make it. Caterpillar is taking things back to their roots for their next performance, as they said that they’ll be singing a country song they used to sing with their sister. Caterpillar’s trophy clue was a plaque that read, “State Champion Bible Quiz, 1st Place.” Although, he noted that it paled in comparison to his VMA Award.

Caterpillar stunned the judges with yet another breathtaking performance. This time, they sang Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Going off of the VMA Award clue, Scherzinger thought that it could be Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. Guest judge Cheryl Hines thought of Jim Parsons. All of a sudden, McCarthy said that she figured out who the Caterpillar is and sought out the Take it Off buzzer. But, is her guess correct?

8:10 p.m. ET — Starting Off On A Sweet Note

Banana Split is first up for the night. They explained that they’re taking things up a notch for their next performance, especially as they’ll be going toe to toe with who they deem to be their biggest competition — Caterpillar. Banana Split said that their biggest strength is their theatrical nature. They’ll be bringing out the pop star vibes for their performance, and the banana even said that one of them dreamed of being a pop star once upon a time (but, he didn’t mention who it was out of the two of them). For their “Bring Your Trophy to Work Day” clue, Banana Split showed off a case full of trophies including a light-up mirror that read, “Favorite Hottie,” won by the ice cream.

Banana Split certainly shocked the judges with their performance of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face.” Not only did the banana play the piano during their rendition of the track, but he also tore it up on the drums. Jenny McCarthy suggested that the two are actually collaborators, guessing Ed Sheeran and Jessie J. Robin Thicke had the same idea with Leona Lewis and Ryan Tedder. Nicole Scherzinger did say that she thinks they’re a married couple, saying that it could be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

