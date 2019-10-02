‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Think Kelly Osbourne Is the Ladybug

Is Kelly Osbourne the Ladybug on The Masked Singer? Many fans think as much, taking to Twitter to plead their case. During the premiere of Season 2 of the popular guessing game, the Ladybug took the stage to sing against the Rottweiler, where she sang Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero.” However, it wasn’t enough to beat the Rottweiler, who sang “Maneater” by Dayl Hall & John Oates, and she was forced to battle her way back with a rousing rendition of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar.

Following her near elimination, fans became obsessed with trying to guess the Ladybug’s identity despite the fact that her clues were vague and not very forthcoming. While some wondered if she could be Britney Spears‘ younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears thanks to her (possibly fake) southern accent and the clue saying she was born into a famous family, others had a different idea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But during her clues package, the Ladybug was also shown spinning a game show wheel with several images on it: A ham, pumpkin, bridge, dog holding mail, gavel, scorpion, skull, police car and baseball bat — which some fans have been able to connect to Osbourne and her own famous family.

Yo I dunno why I’m watching this, but the ladybug is Kelly Osbourne and the skeleton is Paul Shaffer. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #TheMaskedSinger — ashley (@HerHairWasRaven) September 26, 2019

Watched #TheMasksinger for the first time, it’s an interesting show and for the #Ladybug I’m 100% sure it’s Kelly Osbourne. — Morgonomics (@Morgo_82) September 26, 2019

On an episode of the 34-year-old’s family’s reality TV show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on MTV, Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, threw a baked ham over their fence and into the yard of their noisy neighbor — hence the ham on the wheel. The gavel is thought to represent the reality shows where Kelly has appeared as a judge, including Australia’s Got Talent and Project Runway Junior. The skull and baseball bat are likely direct references to her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, whose merchandise often features skulls and who once bit the head off of a dead bat while performing on stage. Fans think the police car could be a reference to Kelly’s younger brother Jack, 33, who appeared the reality show Armed & Famous, which followed five celebrities training to become reserve police officers.

What’s more is that the fans who took it one step further discovered that Osbourne’s singing voice is deep and raspy, similar to the Ladybug’s. In fact, she even sang another Bonnie Tyler song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” years ago.

As far as that southern accent goes, some people — Masked Singer judges included — speculated that it could be fake in order to try throw potential detectives off Osbourne’s scent.

Who do you think the Ladybug is? The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.