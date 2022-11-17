'The Masked Singer': Bride Is Major Wrestling Superstar

The Masked Singer celebrated comedy, but at least one unmasked celebrity was not an expert in that field. However, he is an expert in many others. The Bride, one of the more elaborate costumed characters of the season, was revealed to be a wrestling superstar who also excels at singing. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

The Bride did well during last week's episode, leaving Gopher (George Clinton) and Venus Fly Trap (George Foreman) in the dust. Some of the clues may have led some to think The Bride was a rock singer. The clue package hinted at The Bride being someone who can both "act up" and sing. "Ring any wedding bells?" The Bride also dedicated his performance of Billy Idol's "White Wedding" to Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg.

Jon Lovitz then took the stage to deliver a "roast" of The Bride. He mentioned that the celebrity has a movie career and likes to show off their chest, "just like Jenny McCarthy... minus the movie career." These clues led to Robin Thicke guess The Bride was Flea from The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ken Jeong guessed Matthew McConaughey, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed David Arquette.

After winning last week, The Bride did not even reach the battle this time. He was the first person unmasked. It was really Chris Jericho! The WWE icon, born Christopher Keith Irvine, is a six-time world champion. He also has a successful music career as the frontman for the heavy metal band Fozzy. Jericho has acted in several movies, including Terrifier 2. His shout-outs to McCarthy Wahlberg may be in reference to her revelations in Jericho's podcast that she auditioned for the WWE in the 1990s.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.