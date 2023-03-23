'The Masked Singer': Axolotl Is a Major WWE Superstar

The Masked Singer team has come up with plenty of bizarre costumes, and the Axolotl is just the latest. On this week's "Country Night" episode, the show introduced a new contestant wearing a mask resembling a real reptile. Unfortunately for the singer and the Axolotl, their time on The Masked Singer was short. Continue on to learn Axolotl's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

Axolotl came out onstage ready to dance. The singer's clue package started off with her being handed pom poms, suggesting she may be a cheerleader. She was bullied as a kid and struggled with an eating disorder. She also fell in love with someone who helped her find confidence. Axolotl also rang a boxing bell before performing Leann Rimes' "Can't Fight the Moonlight." Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods brought out the onstage clue, which was a football helmet with "2.3 million," which is the number of people who watch her at work on Mondays.

The onstage clue clearly referenced Monday Night Raw, which panelist Robin Thicke picked up quickly. Thicke guessed Nikki Bella or Brie Bella. Ken Jeong agreed with this guess. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. Nicole Scherzinger went a totally different way though, guessing gymnasts Simone Biles and Mckayla Maroney.

Axolotl did not make it to the battle royale, so she was unmasked quickly. She was Alexa Bliss! Her clue package referenced comments she has made in the past. In 2020, she said she was bullied at school to the point that she transferred. She has also used her fame to raise awareness of eating disorders, as she struggled with an eating disorder in her teens. In 2020, she said she nearly had a heart attack and weighed 80 pounds when she was 15. Lastly, the "2.3 million" was a reference to the number of people who watched a Monday Night Raw episode in August 2022. She married to singer Ryan Cabrera.

The unmasked celebrities in Season 9 so far are Lele Pons (Jackalope), Malin Akerman (Squirrel), Michael Bolton (Wolf), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl), Howie Mandel (Rock Lobster), Sara Evans (Mustang), and Dick Van Dyke (Gnome).

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.