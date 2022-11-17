'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian

The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!

Avocado's clue package began with the celebrity admitting right off that he was a comedian. He also mentioned working in construction before he became famous and realized that he wanted to be a comedy. Then, he reinvented himself as a podcast. He then dedicated his performance of Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack" to Ken Jeong. Jon Lovitz then "roasted" the Avocado by telling the audience he has a face you want to listen to, not look at like the Property Brothers.

Nicole Scherzinger's first guess was Harrison Ford, which everyone laughed at. She then pointed out that Ford was a carpenter before becoming famous, but she then guessed Joe Rogan. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Marc Maron, while Robin Thicke guessed Tim Allen.

Avocado surprisingly made it to the battle round at the end of the episode, facing off against Snowstorm. They performed dueling versions of Carly Simon's "You're so Vain" as footage of Thicke preparing himself for the cameras played behind them. Snowstorm did much better with the crowd, meaning it was time for Avocado to be unmasked!

After pulling off the intricate Avocado costume, he revealed himself to be Adam Carolla! Carolla did odd jobs in Los Angeles before becoming famous. The comedian also hosts The Adam Carolla Podcast, which he established in 2009. Throughout his career, Carolla has made plenty of controversial remarks. McCarthy Wahlberg said she almost guessed Carolla but thought the Avocado was too short.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.