'The Masked Dancer': Tulip Comes in Third, and They're a 'Dance Moms' Alum

The Masked Dancer's finale saw the three remaining competitors — Tulip, Sloth, and Cotton Candy — trying their hand at taking home the Diamond Mask Trophy. Alas, only one of those individuals could emerge as the victor. During the course of Wednesday night's episode, host Craig Robinson revealed who would be taking home third place. Ultimately, Tulip will be taking home the bronze. After the judges revealed their final guesses behind their identity, Tulip removed their mask and revealed that they were Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler, the younger sister of dancer and actor Maddie Ziegler.

In the previous episode of the Fox series, Zebra was eliminated, narrowly missing out on a chance to make it through to the finale. They then revealed that they were famed boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Shortly after he was eliminated, the athlete spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show. Considering that he has a background in competing, the boxer explained to the publication that he tackled The Masked Dancer just like he would a boxing match.

"Being the competitor, being the athlete, you put in the work, right? So I took it so serious," De La Hoya explained. "I mean, I went far and beyond, and I even started taking yoga. I started going to sleep super early. It was kind of like training for a fight. The only difference is that when I would get to the rehearsals, I would just turn into this character. I would turn into the Zebra. I was just having so much fun. I had some great partners, and they made me feel so comfortable. It was a blast." The Olympic gold medalist was then asked about his thoughts on how the remaining competitors will fair in the finale. In turn, he said that he's just as eager to find out who will win as the fans are. He said, "I would try to speak to the other characters backstage, and I mean, everything is just so secretive. I have no idea. I couldn't even guess. I have no clue. I can't wait to watch it till the end so I can see who wins, and find out who beat the Zebra."

The Masked Dancer, a spinoff of The Masked Singer, has seen numerous masked celebrities trying their hand at the dancing competition. In addition to De La Hoya, everyone from Jordin Sparks (Exotic Bird) to Brian McKnight (Cricket) showed off their dance moves. Ultimately, only two competitors remain in the competition following Tulip's elimination. As for who will take home the grand prize, viewers will simply have to stay tuned to find out.