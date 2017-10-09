The Internet Roasts ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham for Her 8-Year-Old’s Twitter Photos

Controversial Teen Mom OG Farrah Abraham is back in Internet commenters’ crosshairs after her 8-year-old daughter’s Twitter posted photos from a recent trip to Italy.

The photos show Sophia Abraham, who was born on Teen Mom in 2009, posing at various Italian locations both solo and with her mom. The self-proclaimed “baby boss” currently has her own clothing line and also appeared in the video for her mom’s song “Blowin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Sophia’s Twitter bio clarifies that the social media account is owned and operated “solely” by an adult, some Twitter users feel that the little girl is overly exposed to the media by her mother.

Your child should be in school instead of social media. Damn @F1abraham. — Jamie NotAfraid (@JamieNotafraid) September 28, 2017

Shouldn’t your kid be in school instead of being groomed as the next embarrassment to your family? — (((Shuki))) (@ShukiLeev) September 27, 2017

I feel bad for that kid. No chance! — Christopher Uhl (@UhlBSorry) September 28, 2017

Sophia u need to get away — Jenelle Eason (@EasonJenelle) September 28, 2017

The 25-year-old reality TV veteran has not responded to the latest round of criticism when it comes to her mothering skills, but Abraham has never been one to stay quiet in the face of haters.

In February, the Marriage Boot Camp alum slammed critics of Sophia’s birthday party, which took place on the Sunday of President’s Day weekend.

“I can only respond that the negative comments come from obvious ignorance,” she told E! News.