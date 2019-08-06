‘The Hills’: Spencer Pratt Jokes About Brody Jenner Being ‘Hostage’ to Kaitlynn Carter

Since The Hills: New Beginnings returned as a revamp of the original MTV series The Hills, the drama hasn’t slowed down. However, drama off-the-screen is just as heated.

Brody Jenner — who recently split from Kaitlynn Carter after tying the knot last year — is being accused of being held hostage by her according to Spencer Pratt.

“I’m not surprised,” Pratt said on he and his wife’s, Heidi Montag, podcast Make Speidi Famous Again.

Then he teased a Season 2 by assuming his buddy would be back in action since he would be single again, saying, “I think season two, we’re going to get to see real Brody and the show is going to be freaking incredible. I think [he’s going to have] way more fun. He’s way less intense. I feel like he has a lot going on, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, barbecue, for real Brody.”

“So, that I look forward to,” he continued. “I think there’ll be a lot of success in Brody. I feel like I said it, that he almost was like a hostage, it felt like he was trying to tell me, ‘Get me out, get me out.’”

However, Montag had a different point of view saying she was a bit shocked by the split.

“I didn’t really see that coming, though. I just kind of thought they had, like, extreme [ups and downs]. I didn’t know it would end like that,” she said, adding wishful thinking by saying, “but who knows, maybe in the future they’ll get back together.”

Pratt doesn’t seem to think they will, though.

“I don’t know. My crystal ball says that’s not happening,” he responded.

According to ET, the couple never actually legally married in the U.S. after their wedding in Bali.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” a joint statement read. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

On the first episode of The Hills: New Beginnings it was apparent there was tension between the two. Carter was seemingly upset at Jenner for coming home late one night, but said it was a constant thing and she had trouble sleeping at night knowing he was out late and not at home. Jenner responded with an annoyed attitude — even sleeping in the car one night.

Back when Kim Kardashian married her current husband Kanye West, Jenner was invited to the wedding but not Carter — which turned into a family debacle — resulting in Jenner not showing up for his stepsister’s special day.

The pair started dating back in 2014, then got engaged just three years later. They walked down the aisle in June of 2018 to make things official.