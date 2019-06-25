‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Viewers Applaud the Much-Anticipated Reboot Premiere

The Hills is back, and MTV fans couldn’t be more excited about the return of the drama.

Monday’s The Hills: New Beginnings series premiere was met with eagerness from MTV viewers, who were thrown back into things with tension between former friends Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt.

“I am not trying to have a fake relationship,” Pratt said of Jenner. “Why don’t we just be enemies.”

“If Spencer has a f—ing problem, he can say something to me,” Jenner added to another friend in a separate scene.

Things have also changed over the last decade in Audrina Paridge’s life as well, including her devastating divorce from Corey Bohan. And, of course, there’s trouble between Spencer and sister Stephanie Pratt.

“You’re not my family, you’re the most self-centered human ever,” Spencer told his sister in the first episode.

Also joining the cast are former The O.C. actress Misha Barton as well as the son of Pamela and Anderson and Tommy Lee, Brandon Lee.

As the return of the beloved reality show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new version:

I actually like this version of the show. Well done! #TheHillsNewBeginnings — lissy (@mamabear0818_) June 25, 2019

it’s been 8 years and Audrina is still stunning and Justin Bobby is still a freaking PAPIIIII #TheHillsNewBeginnings — dani dan (@danidanmoran) June 25, 2019

Ahead of the premiere, some of the original cast members opened up to PEOPLE about how things had changed over the years when it came to shooting the reboot.

“We’re all older for sure now,” said Jenner. “There was a lot of drama for sure. Right out of the gate, people were coming for each other’s throats! The show started off pretty fiery for sure.”

Spencer added that while the original iteration was largely scripted, the reboot gets to the realness right off the bat.

“Last time we’d shoot maybe twice a week and we’d get texted what to say,” he said. “This time, producers were like, ‘We follow the truth!’ We shot seven days a week for three months.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV