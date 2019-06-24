‘The Hills: New Beginnings’: New Video Shows Sneak Peek of Premiere Episode

The Hills gang is back!

Ahead of The Hills: New Beginnings premiere tonight, MTV released the first three minutes of the first episode and it’s filled with plenty of drama already.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success,” the network said in a statement.

“I love this city, but sometimes, it doesn’t love me,” Audrina Patridge says to start the sneak peek off.

“Here in the hills, pretty matters,” she continues. “You are absolutely judged on what you wear, how you look, everything you do.”

The video then shows “some relationships last forever” before it features Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on where they’re at in their relationship.

“I knew Spencer was my soul mate the night I met him,” Pratt said.

“No one thought we’d last but we have certainly proved them wrong. Spencer and Heidi,” Montag said to her husband as they cheered champagne glasses.

It then goes to a clip of Pratt — who appears to be praying as he holds a crystal necklace to his forehead — as he says, “I would love to be famous again.”

The next clip shows Patridge again talking about her divorce, saying, “It’s hard enough going through a divorce. It’s harder everyone judging and knowing intimate details that you don’t want everyone to know.”

The reality start was married to BMX biker Corey Bohan. They were married from 2016 to 2018.

The reboot will be focused around Brody Jenner, but this time, the once bachelor is now married to Kaitlynn Carter who will be featured on the reboot as well.

“I came home to a psychopath. You were a nightmare,” Jenner told his wife over breakfast.

The new series will also feature a few new faces, like Brandon Lee — son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — as well as former O.C. actress Mischa Barton.

“When you’re famous, people have like a price tag on your head,” Barton says during her clip. “A lot of people I trusted turned out to be monsters.”

Fans who watched The Hills are familiar with the rift Montag and Pratt seem to have with the rest of the crew and it appears that might be the case again for the reboot.

“You’re not my family,” Pratt says to his sister Stephanie Pratt. “You’re the most self-centered human.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

After the premiere, the cast will join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on MTV’s After The Show to recap some of the episodes biggest moments and give an exclusive sneak peek on the upcoming season.