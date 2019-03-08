‘The Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Reflects on ‘Really Challenging’ Plastic Surgery

With The Hills: New Beginnings on its way, star Heidi Montag looked back on one of the most-talked about moments from the original series: when she famously underwent 10 cosmetic procedures in one day.

The plastic surgeries were filmed for a 2010 episode of The Hills and made national headlines when MTV viewers saw it. In one scene where Montag, now 32, listed all the procedures she had done to her mother, who was not happy about it.

“You risked your life to do the things that you did,” Montag’s mother Darlene told her. “You had elective surgery that was completely unnecessary.”

Now a mother herself, Montag looked back on it as the “hardest scene” for her.

“It was really challenging and I was in so much pain, I could hardly talk,” Montag told Vogue this week. “I was so young and I just didn’t, like, have a team behind me. Not getting along with my family was really hard, but a lot of good came out of the original show.”

In April 2018, Montag claimed her security guards told Pratt her “heart stopped” during the plastic surgery marathon.

“Spencer thought he lost me. I died for a minute,” she told PAPER. “With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn’t want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme.”

Montag continued, “My security guards called Spencer and told him, ‘Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it.’ And I easily could’ve. Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with. That’s how Michael Jackson died.”

Still there was some good that came out of the original series, Montag said.

“My favorite moment was when Spencer and I eloped in Mexico,” she told Vogue of her marriage to The Hills co-star Spencer Pratt in 2008. “MTV was so mad at us because we did it secretly with Us Weekly and they shot a cover of us down there. We ended up going back on Thanksgiving and they tried to recapture whatever they could and retell the story a bit.”

After they got married, their scenes were no longer with the main group, but, “Now, with the reboot, we’re integrated with the rest of the cast.”

Pratt and Montag are parents to son Gunner Stone, who was born in October 2017. The couple will appear in New Beginnings, which was announced during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards last summer after some members of the cast reunited on the red carpet.

The new series will catch-up viewers on the lives of the original cast – including Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Stephanie Pratt – since The Hills ended in 2010. The O.C. Star Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, are among the new castmembers. Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari will not be taking part in the revival.

MTV has yet to reveal when New Beginnings will debut. The new issue of Cosmopolitan reported the show would be premiering on April 15, but it was edited online to note the show has been rescheduled for the summer.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images