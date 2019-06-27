‘The Hills’: Audrina Patridge’s Ex Corey Bohan Slams Spencer Pratt After Paternity Joke

Spencer Pratt is stirring up drama on and off the screen, and Audrina Patridge‘s ex-husband Corey Bohan isn’t having it after Pratt made comments about Bohan’s daughter.

Pratt entertained the idea that Bohan may not be the father to 3-year-old Kirra, instead, suggesting Patridge’s ex boyfriend Justin Bobby may be the dad.

“You can say whatever filth you want about YOUR family, cast-mates or even myself but I draw the line when it comes to MY daughter,” the 37-year-old BMX rider said. “Kirra is an innocent three year old child.”

“I would hope that since you’re now a father yourself you’d have more tact and understanding, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. The things you say publicly will be accessible to my daughter forever and I will continue to do everything in my power to not expose her to such nonsense. Keep her out of your attempts to stay relevant ya f—k.”

The Australian born native added that it was “shameful” that his ex-wife didn’t “put an end to this immediately.”

Rumors stirred with Pratt opened up in an interview mentioning the chemistry between Patridge and Bobby that aired during The Hills: New Beginnings premiere episode.

“What was all that talk about Justin Bobby doing things to Audrina her husband never did? I wanna know who’s baby that is,” Pratt said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “How do we know it’s not Justin’s baby? Let’s get a DNA testing kit for the reunion. Get a whole lab in there for dramatic reveal.”

In the episode, Patridge revealed to her old flame that the only reason she married Bohan was because she was pregnant with their daughter.

Pratt did take to Twitter to say, “Justin says he isn’t the dad…let’s just take him at his word. Worked out well for my girl Audrina.”

Patridge and Bohan called it quits in September 2017 after only 10 months of marriage. But while the former couple has been attracting a lot of attention, Spencer said he deserves more airtime on the newly revived series.

“I need more airtime,” he said. “I have too many emotions, I still hold so much against these people for how they let Heidi take the fall last time. But I’m also working so hard to keep this cast on top of the charts.”

He also admitted that it was his “dream” to be back on The Hills.

“This was my dream. I went on eight other reality shows to try to get The Hills back. I’ve got so much to say to these people. There’s so much unfinished business. I’ve got some skeletons to shake out with every person in this cast. Except Heidi and Gunner. They’re perfect.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m ET on MTV.