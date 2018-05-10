‘The Hills’ Alum Doug Reinhardt Allegedly Punched by Wife Before Her Arrest

New details have emerged in the arrest of The Hills personality Doug Reinhardt’s wife Natalie Sutton.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly Thursday, Sutton allegedly punched and hit her husband repeatedly before she was taken into custody in the early hours of April 28.

Responding officers from the Paradise Valley Police Department in Arizona wrote in their report that they observed “numerous facial scratches and bruises on [Reinhardt’s] face, mainly on the left side.” The 32-year-old also had his “right knee wrapped up and had crutches by his side” when they responded to the couple’s room at a mountain resort for a domestic violence call.

Reinhardt told officers that he was in Arizona for a business meeting, which resulted in him and Sutton celebrating with “multiple alcoholic beverages” at the resort’s bar. When the pair returned to their room, Sutton began arguing with her husband before punching his face with a closed fist and slapping him “numerous times.”

The former Los Angeles Angels player told police that he had undergone ACL surgery the previous week, and claimed that his wife of seven months “began hitting him with one of his crutches,” leaving a “long and narrow” bruise on his left forearm, according to the police report.

He also claimed he fell down twice during the fight, but was able to get back up before Sutton allegedly shattered the screen of his cell phone by throwing it against a wall.

When Reinhardt’s mother, Kelly Roberts, came to the room, Sutton allegedly began yelling at her until she and her son left the area. He did admit to police that he tried to restrain his wife by grabbing her arms, but denied claims that he placed “his hands around her neck.”

Sutton was the first to call the authorities at 11:45 p.m. the previous night, claiming that Reinhardt had choked, slapped and bitten her during an argument. Officers noted in the report that they did not see any marks, scratches, bruises or redness on Sutton’s body other than a drop of dried blood she said was that of her husband.

After completing their investigation of the situation officers determined that Sutton was the primary aggressor and arrested her on one misdemeanor charge of assault and one misdemeanor charge of criminal damage for allegedly breaking Reinhardt’s phone.

She was booked at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and released later on April 28.

TMZ reported that the former MTV personality filed for divorce from Sutton two days later.

Reinhardt’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Us Weekly, “As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton’s violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Doug Reinhardt