'The Great British Baking Show' Host Was Hospitalized for Pneumonia

The Great British Baking Show host Sandi Toksvig is recovering after she was recently hospitalized with bronchial pneumonia. A statement shared to the comedian and writer's Twitter account on Saturday, Dec. 3 confirmed that Toksvig contracted the illness during her current tour through Australia, and due to her hospitalization, she would no longer be able to embark on the New Zealand leg of the comedy tour.

Toksvig had performed dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide and was set to begin the New Zeland leg of her tour, which included performances in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, the following week. However, "due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour," the statement confirmed. The statement added that Toksvig was "admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough."

Amid news of her hospitalization, well-wishes from fans poured in. Replying to the post, one person wrote, "whilst very disappointed not to be seeing you in Auckland on Tuesday, I wish you a speedy recovery and safe travels home." Another person commented, "huge love and the very best wishes for a restful recovery to wonderful Sandi," as a third fan wrote, "Oh no ! Sending Dane Sandi all the best and a speedy recovery."

In a Tuesday, Dec. 6 update, Toksvig thanked "everyone who has sent such kind words while I've been unwell." She went on to confirm, "I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I'm fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service." No further updates regarding her recovery have been shared since.

Toksvig is a Danish-British writer, comedian and broadcaster on British radio, stage and television. She previously took over from Stephen Fry as host of the BBC television quiz show QI in 2016 and previously hosted The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4 four 10 years. She notably served as co-host of The Great British Baking Show, also known as The Great British Bake Off, alongside Noel Fielding. Toksvig joined the baking competition in 2017 and remained on as host through 2020, with Matt Lucas filling her seat. Lucas confirmed his departure from the series earlier this month.