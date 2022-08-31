'The Challenge USA': New Alliance Draws Battle Lines in Key Mission (Exclusive)

As The Challenge: USA is nearing its elusive final, the competition is heating up. In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, lines get drawn in the next daily challenge. But, who will come out on top in the newest power struggle between the Survivor and Big Brother stars?

For this week's daily challenge, the competitors have to go into the stands of a stadium in order to retrieve tokens. They then have to place those tokens on their individual board in order to get four in a row. Although, the other competitors can attempt to sabotage another by blocking them with a token of their own. As Survivor star Domenick Abbate describes, "This game is about to get messy because I think we're gonna start to see people's true colors out here." He's certainly not wrong.

The last episode of The Challenge: USA set the stage for a new alliance between the Survivor men — Domenick, Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, and Danny McCray — and the Big Brother women — Angela Rummans and Alyssa Lopez. Based on the clip from the upcoming episode, this alliance sets its sights on one Survivor star in particular — Sarah Lacina. Since this week will feature a female elimination, Alyssa and Angela decide to go straight for Sarah's board in order to prevent her from winning.

"As of right now, Sarah has not qualified for the final. So, I don't really think she deserves to be in the final," Angela says. "And so, I come up with this plan that we just make it rain blocks on Sarah's board until she can't play anymore." Naturally, Sarah doesn't take kindly to this level of sabotage and tries to persuade the others, including Survivor's Desi Williams and Love Island's Justine Ndiba, into blocking Angela and Alyssa's boards. Awkwardly enough, she even yells out to Domenick about the situation just as Angela is running by.

"They're trying to sabotage me to ensure that I get last place," Sarah says. "Angela, Alyssa, y'all just came for me. I don't respect that. You think this was a good move? We'll find out." Just as the Survivor winner teased, fans will be able to find out whether Angela and Alyssa's plan was successful in the next episode of The Challenge: USA. The series airs on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.