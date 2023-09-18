'The Challenge' Stars Announce Engagement

The Challenge's Kaycee Clark and Nany González are taking their relationship to a whole new level. The MTV personalities announced their engagement Sunday on Instagram, sharing a video of the special moment González got down on one knee to pop the question to the Big Brother alum with the help of fire dancers.

"From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter," González wrote in the caption. "My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle." At the end of the video, fire dancers can be seen lighting up a sign reading, "Will u marry me?" which prompted González to pop the question.

She continued in the caption, "Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way," teasing with an engagement ring emoji, "PS: bet no one saw that ending coming..." To close out the video, the newly-engaged couple shared a kiss in front of the proposal sign as sparklers lit up the background. Commenting on the post, Clark called her fiancée her "forever lady," adding, "I love you so much."

Several of the couple's The Challenge co-stars celebrated with them in the comments. "This is the best news I've heard in such a long time," wrote Tori Deal. "I'm SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH. Such a beautiful couple, two incredible individuals, seriously I have chills. You both deserve this." Tyler Crispen added, "I'm crying dude I love y'all congratulations!!!!" while Wes Bergmann gushed, "Yassss I love this for both of you! This is such good news!"

González and Clark celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2023, with González posting a sweet message to her love on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary, baby girl," she captioned the post. "Our world has changed so much in two years but our love for each other has not. Let's continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together. I love you so much, angel." Clark commented in response, "Sooo much has happened in sooo little time. I'm ready for the next 1,000 years with you. I love you very much."